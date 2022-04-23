Personal enmity behind Delhi BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary's murder; four arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot on April 20 outside his Mayur Vihar home in Delhi.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with local Delhi BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary's murder. BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants outside his home in Delhi's Mayur Vihar late on Wednesday (April 20). Delhi Police officers, who were investigating the case, said that the BJP leader was killed due to mutual enmity.

East Delhi deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case of mutual enmity has surfaced and that he was shot and killed because of that. Cops scanned nearly 500 CCTV footage before arresting the four — Ujjwal, Raja, Bittu, and Saurabh Kataria.

The deceased, Jitu Chaudhary, who was Mayur Vihar District Minister, used to live with his family in Pocket C of Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Sources said the miscreants fired at Jitu when he was standing outside his home.

The police have also recovered the pistol that was used to shoot the victim.

Also Read: Delhi: BJP leader shot dead in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Latest India News