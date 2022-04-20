Delhi: BJP leader shot dead in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The BJP leader was shot outside his house late on Wednesday.

BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants outiside his home in Delhi's Mayur Vihar late on Wednesday. Soon after the incident, cops reached the spot and started a probe.

Sources said Jitu Chaudhary, BJP's Mayur Vihar District Minister, used to live with his family in Pocket C of Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Sources said the miscreants fired at Jitu when he was standing outside his home.

The two bike-borne men fired four rounds at Jitu but one bullet hit his head and the other in his stomach. He was rushed to Metro Hospital in Noida but he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Cops are now scanning the CCTV footage from around the area to nab the accused. When people got to know of his death, regional BJP leaders reached the hospital.

