APSRTC bus overturns on Andhra Pradesh highway, 20 injured; CCTV captures accident

Tirupati:

A non-stop Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus travelling from Madanapalle to Tirupati met with an accident near Viralam in Valmikipuram mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district on Tuesday. The bus overturned on the highway, leaving around 20 passengers injured.

The accident was captured on CCTV, showing the bus losing balance and overturning on the road. The incident has drawn attention after visuals of the accident emerged.

Bus travelling from Madanapalle to Tirupati

The bus was reportedly travelling on the Madanapalle-Tirupati route when the accident took place near Viralam in Valmikipuram mandal. According to preliminary information, one of the bus's tyres burst while it was travelling on the highway. Following the tyre burst, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to overturn.

The exact circumstances of the incident are based on the initial information available about the accident.

Around 20 passengers injured

Around 20 passengers are reported to have sustained injuries in the accident. Following the incident, the injured passengers were taken for treatment and are currently receiving medical attention. The accident led to concern among the families of passengers as well as local residents who came to know about the incident.

However, there was relief after it was learnt that none of the injured passengers was in serious condition. The information that no passenger was critically injured helped ease concerns among their families and people in the area.

Accident captured on CCTV

The CCTV footage provides a visual record of the moment the bus overturned on the highway. The incident appears to have happened suddenly after the driver reportedly lost control following the tyre burst. The footage has also brought attention to the accident and the circumstances in which the bus overturned.

At present, the available information indicates that the accident was caused after a tyre burst led to the driver losing control of the bus. The injured passengers are undergoing treatment, while the reported condition remains stable, with no serious injuries reported.

The incident comes as a reminder of how quickly road accidents can occur on highways. In this case, preliminary information points to a tyre burst as the immediate cause before the driver lost control and the bus overturned. Further details about the incident may emerge as authorities assess what happened and establish the circumstances surrounding the accident. For now, the focus remains on the injured passengers receiving treatment.

The accident occurred in Annamayya district, with the bus travelling towards Tirupati from Madanapalle when it overturned near Viralam in Valmikipuram mandal.

Also read: