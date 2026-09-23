Delhi's iconic Shastri, Krishi Bhawans to make way for new Kartavya Bhawan blocks by September-end

New Delhi:

The decades-old Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan in Lutyens' Delhi are set to make way for new government office complexes under the Central Vista redevelopment project, with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) directing that the two premises be vacated by the end of September 2026. The two prominent government buildings, which have housed several Union ministries and departments for decades, are proposed to be replaced by Kartavya Bhawans 4 and 5. The new buildings will come up on the existing footprint of Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan.

CPWD asks ministries to vacate buildings

According to a CPWD communication dated September 16, the tender for construction of the proposed Kartavya Bhawans has already been awarded. The department has therefore asked for necessary action to ensure that the existing premises are vacated and handed over to the agency responsible for executing the Central Vista redevelopment work by September-end.

"This is essential to facilitate timely handing over of the site to the executing agency and enable the commencement of construction work as scheduled. It is, therefore, requested to take necessary action on priority for vacation and handing over of the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan premises within the stipulated time," the communication said. The move effectively sets the stage for the next phase of redevelopment at the sites currently occupied by the two government office complexes.

Ministries operated from Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan

Shastri Bhawan, a seven-storeyed building named after former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, has been one of the important administrative centres of the Union government for decades. Several major ministries and departments have operated from the building, including the ministries of education, petroleum and natural gas, and coal. Meanwhile, Krishi Bhawan has primarily been associated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and the Ministry of Rural Development. Both buildings were constructed between 1956 and 1968 and have remained familiar landmarks in the government district of central Delhi.

Ministries already shifting to new Kartavya Bhawans

The process of vacating the two buildings has already been underway. Over the past few months, several ministries and departments have moved out of Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan and shifted to newly inaugurated Kartavya Bhawans in the high-security Central Vista area. The planned construction of Kartavya Bhawans 4 and 5 will further consolidate government offices as part of the larger Common Central Secretariat plan.

What is the Central Vista plan?

The redevelopment project envisages 10 Kartavya Bhawans to accommodate ministries and departments that are currently spread across multiple government buildings. The objective is to bring these offices together in modern and integrated government complexes.

The new office complexes are planned to offer secure, technology-enabled workspaces while also reducing the maintenance requirements associated with older government buildings. The vacation of Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan is therefore not an isolated move but part of a wider restructuring of the Union government's office infrastructure in the Central Vista area.

North, South Blocks also part of wider redevelopment

The redevelopment extends beyond Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan. Offices operating from the historic North and South Blocks have also been shifted out as part of the broader plan. The two iconic buildings are proposed to be transformed into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum, marking another major change to the government district along Kartavya Path. The shifting of offices from these older buildings and the planned construction of new Common Central Secretariat complexes are part of the Centre's broader effort to reorganise government office infrastructure in the Central Vista area.

(With inputs from PTI)

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