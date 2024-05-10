Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow for good luck on Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, holds significant cultural and religious importance in Hinduism and Jainism. Celebrated on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Indian month of Vaishakha, this auspicious day is believed to bring good luck and success. Akshaya Tritiya marks a time when many observe various rituals and customs to invite prosperity and abundance into their lives. Here are some dos and don'ts to follow for enhancing luck and prosperity on this sacred occasion.

Do’s:

Embrace sattvic living: On Akshaya Tritiya, follow a Sattvic diet. This means avoiding meat, fish, eggs, onions, and garlic, and focusing on pure vegetarian food like fruits, vegetables, lentils, and dairy products.

Worship and charity: Devote time to prayer and puja (worship rituals). Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for blessings and good fortune. Donate food, clothes, or money to the underprivileged to accumulate good karma.

Initiate new beginnings: Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an excellent day to embark on new ventures. This is a great time to launch a new business, invest in a project, or start any endeavor you've been contemplating.

Bring home prosperity: A popular custom is purchasing gold or other precious metals on Akshaya Tritiya. It's believed that such purchases bring lasting prosperity. Even acquiring a small piece of jewelry is considered auspicious.

Visiting temple: Paying a visit to a temple can instill feelings of tranquility, peace, and security within us. It's beneficial to go to a nearby temple, where we can perform our prayers to the deities and ask for their blessings.

Light up your home: Ensure your home is well-lit on Akshaya Tritiya. Banish darkness by keeping all rooms illuminated to usher in prosperity.

Don’ts:

Negative energy: Maintain a positive outlook and avoid negativity. Arguments and harsh words are discouraged, as they can attract bad luck.

Maintain harmony: Arguments and negativity are discouraged on this auspicious day. Focus on maintaining peace and fostering positive relationships.

Overspending: While buying something valuable is a tradition, avoid excessive spending that could lead to financial strain.

Certain activities: Some traditions advise against indulging in activities like consuming alcohol, smoking, or cutting hair and nails on Akshaya Tritiya.

Borrowing and lending: It's considered inauspicious to borrow or lend money on this day.

Breaking fast (if applicable): If you're observing a fast, avoid breaking it on Akshaya Tritiya unless it's part of your specific religious practice.

Hair and nails: Some traditions advise against cutting hair or nails on Akshaya Tritiya.

