India-China troops clash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds meeting with CDS, services chiefs in Delhi

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Services Chiefs is currently briefing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the security situation along the Line of Actual Control with China at his residence in Delhi. According to the sources of the news agency ANI, the security forces updated Singh on the clashes between troops of both sides in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to reports of clashes.

“India has emerged as a soft power. India is united and has become powerful. Arunachal Pradesh is part of India since the ancient period and PM Modi has presented it in a beautiful way,” said Rijiju.

What the Indian Army said

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

‘Much more’ injures on PLA side, says Arunachal MP Tapir Gao

Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao on Monday said he heard that some injuries were reported on the Indian side but China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) suffered much more.

"...I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries...Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable..," news agency ANI reported quoting Tapir Gao as saying.

