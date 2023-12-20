Wednesday, December 20, 2023
     
Dawood Ibrahim reportedly admitted to THIS Karachi hospital, check details | India TV Exclusive

It is noteworthy that Dawood Ibrahim is a designated global terrorist and the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bombings. His reported health concerns and the secrecy surrounding his hospital admission have fueled speculation and interest in his current situation.

December 20, 2023
Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised: According to sources, the name of the hospital where India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim was admitted has surfaced. Sources told India TV that after a deterioration in Dawood's health, he was admitted to the 'Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH)' in Karachi last week. The sources also revealed that various tests are being conducted on Dawood, and these tests take time. For this purpose, he is reportedly being taken to 'PNS Shifa' Hospital. The Pakistani government, seemingly concerned about secrecy, admitted Dawood to a renowned and expert hospital under an alias, ensuring that he was registered without revealing his identity.

Pakistan consistently denies Dawood's presence in the country, and this move raises questions about maintaining his anonymity in any hospital records. The hospital in question, PNS Shifa, is a 600-bed facility established in 1953.

