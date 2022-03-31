Dausa doctor death case: BJP leader arrested for abetting suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dr Archana Sharma

Highlights Rajasthan Police arrested a state BJP secretary and another man for abetting the suicide

Dr Archana Sharma had ended her life, complaining of harassment after police booked her

Dr Sharma was accused murder following the death of a pregnant woman at her clinic

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested a state BJP secretary and another man for extortion and abetting the suicide of a woman doctor in Dausa district. The BJP leader has denied the accusations and said he has been implicated in a false case.

Meanwhile, demanding action against the culprits, private hospitals and nursing homes continued the suspension of all routine services across the state.

Dr Archana Sharma had ended her life, complaining of harassment after police booked her for murder following the death of a pregnant woman at her clinic.

The woman doctor's husband on Wednesday alleged in a video message that she panicked after the murder case was registered against her and claimed that senior BJP leaders were behind it.

He claimed that state BJP secretary Jitender Gothwal was present when the patient's family was protesting after her death on Tuesday.

Police said Gothwal and another man, identified as Ram Manohar, were booked under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 384 and 388 (extortion).

Reacting to the registration of a case against him, Gothwal had tweeted, "Police on late Wednesday night came to arrest me from my residence in Jaipur. A false case has been lodged under IPC 306 against me for abetment of suicide of Dr Archana Sharma. It is revenge for sending a train ticket to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi."

Gothwal on Sunday had booked a train ticket for Priyanka Gandhi and asked her to take cognisance of a rape complaint against a Congress MLA's son.

Meanwhile, Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of an association representing private hospitals and nursing homes, said all routine work, including the OPD services and surgeries, remained suspended across the state.

Taking serious note of the doctor's suicide, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had removed district SP Anil Kumar, suspended Lalsot SHO Ankesh Kumar and put Lalsot DSP Shankar Lal under awaiting posting order (APO) status.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav was handed over an administrative inquiry into the matter.

In a one-page suicide note, Dr Archana had written, "I love my husband and children very much. Please do not trouble my husband and children after my death. I did not commit any mistake and did not kill anyone. PPH is a severe complication, stop harassing doctors for it this much. My death may prove my innocence." She also wrote, "Don't harass innocent doctors, please."

OPINION | Murder FIR against Doctor: Policemen must face abetment to suicide charge

Latest India News