Wednesday, March 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Supreme Court lists for April 4 plea seeking to cancel the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan: Doctor booked for death of pregnant woman dies by suicide

Rajasthan: Doctor booked for death of pregnant woman dies by suicide

According to police, the pregnant woman died at the hospital run by Dr Archana Sharma and her husband

PTI Reported by: PTI
Jaipur Published on: March 30, 2022 12:55 IST
Rajasthan: Doctor booked for death of pregnant woman dies
Image Source : FILE

Rajasthan: Doctor booked for death of pregnant woman dies by suicide

A woman doctor, who was booked for allegedly causing the death of a pregnant woman at a private facility in Rajasthan's Dausa district, committed suicide on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the pregnant woman died at the hospital run by Dr Archana Sharma and her husband on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against Archana at the Lalsot Police Station after family members of the pregnant woman held a demonstration outside the hospital and demanded immediate action against the erring doctor.

Stressed over the FIR, Archana hanged herself to death, police said.

“The doctor was booked for the death of the pregnant woman due to negligence in treatment. Today afternoon, the doctor hanged herself to death at her residence above the hospital,” Additional SP (Dausa) Lal Chand Kayal said. “The matter is being investigated further,” he said.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News