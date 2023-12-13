'With no weapons, just a walkie-talkie in hand': Kamlesh Kumari's heroism during Parliament attack

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kamlesh Kumari's heroism during the Parliament attack.

2001 Attack on the Indian Parliament: On the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, India reflects on the courageous sacrifice of CRPF trooper Kamlesh Kumari. On December 13, 2001, terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Indian Parliament, resulting in ten deaths and multiple injuries. Among the deceased were officials working within the Parliament complex, including Kamlesh Kumari, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper. Kamlesh, stationed at Iron Gate number 1, played a pivotal role in preventing further catastrophe. When terrorists entered through Gate number 11, meant for the Vice President's entry, Kamlesh chased and confronted them, alerting her colleagues.

Despite being unarmed, Kamlesh's quick actions and communication skills enabled the CRPF to neutralize the attackers. Tragically, she lost her life as they fired upon her. Posthumously, Kamlesh Kumari received the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, in 2002. Two decades later, her bravery remains etched in the nation's memory, serving as a powerful inspiration.

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTOA security personnel takes position during the terrorist attack at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Know how Kamlesh confronted the terrorists

On December 13, 2001, at around 11:40 a.m., Kamlesh heard grenade blasts and gunshots, recognising the impending danger. Despite being unarmed, she courageously confronted five terrorists advancing towards Gate No. 11, the main entrance for VVIPs. In the face of imminent peril, Kamlesh alerted her male colleagues about the suicide bomber seeking entry into Parliament.

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTOSecurity personnel take position during the terrorist attack at Parliament House in New Delhi.

The terrorists, realising they had been discovered, opened fire on Kamlesh. Undeterred, she continued her efforts, providing crucial information to her peers. Sukhwinder Singh, one of her male colleagues, responded to her cries, shooting down the suicide bomber just in time. The assailant's explosive-laden belt detonated, neutralizing the threat.

Kamlesh's sacrifice was not in vain

Her alertness and bravery saved the Parliament House, protecting the elected representatives inside and upholding the democratic values of the nation. Although she lost her life in the line of duty, Kamlesh Kumari's legacy stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and sacrifices made by India's security forces.

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTOSecurity personnel take position during the terrorist attack at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Kamlesh Kumari's name echoes with pride

Born in 1969 in Sikanderpur, Uttar Pradesh, Kamlesh left an indelible mark on the history of India's fight against terrorism. Her recognition with the Ashok Chakra, the nation's highest peacetime Gallantry Award in 2002, symbolises the gratitude and respect bestowed upon her for her selfless act of heroism.

As India commemorates the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack, Kamlesh Kumari's name echoes with pride and honour. Her story continues to inspire generations, emphasising the resilience and valour displayed by those who stand guard to protect the democratic fabric of the country. In every tribute paid to Kamlesh Kumari, the nation acknowledges the sacrifices made by its brave soldiers and reinforces its commitment to preserving the ideals that define the world's largest democracy.

