12 cows killed as truck rams into herd of cattle in Uttar Pradesh

At least 12 cows were killed after being hit by a truck on the Banda-Tanda highway in Uttar Pradesh. Commenting on the incident, SHO Tindwari, Neeraj Singh said a herd of cattle had assembled on the highway when the truck rammed into them on Thursday evening, following which 12 of them died on the spot.

Following the accident, angry villagers blocked the highway demanding the immediate construction of cow shelter in the area.

Traffic was thrown out of gear for nearly five hours due to the blockade.

The blockade was lifted after the assurance of prompt construction of a 'gaushala' in the area by district authorities.

The carcasses have been removed from the highway and buried in a pit.

In a previous incident, 17 cattle were starved to death for seven days in a government school's classroom. The cattle - eight cows and nine oxen - were later cremated after a post-mortem was conducted.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons after the incident at the government school at Samudan village, about 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, came to light on Wednesday.

