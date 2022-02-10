'Covid apt behaviour should be new normal': Govt's caution as cases dip | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nearly 40 districts still reporting an increase in weekly cases and COVID-19 positivity rate, the government official added.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, while briefing the press about the Covid-19 situation in India, said that despite a decline in fresh coronavirus cases, Covid-19 appropriate behavior has to be taken as new normal. Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, cautioned that vigilance is key to fighting the pandemic.

Here are the top 10 points from the briefing:

Early decline in COVID-19 cases noted globally; consistent decrease in cases reported in India too, said Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry. Presently, 141 districts have a COVID-19 positivity rate over 10%; 160 districts have a positivity rate between 5-10% in India, he added. The decline in COVID-19 infections, positivity across all states noted; Kerala, Maha, TN, Karnataka have over 50,000 active cases, the Health Ministry top official noted. 69% of adolescents aged 15-18 yrs have been administered 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 14% have been given both doses. Overall COVID-19 pandemic scenario is optimistic, its contraction is consistent and we are moving towards improvement, said VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog. Nearly 40 districts still reporting an increase in weekly cases and COVID-19 positivity rate, the government official added. Covid daily positivity in Kerala still enormously high at 29.57%; Mizoram, HP, Arunanchal, Sikkim's positivity is also of concern, they said.

