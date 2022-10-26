COVID-19: India reports 830 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 21,607

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 830 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 26), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,95,180.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 21,607, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 22,549.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,981. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

VACCINATION UPDATES:

So far, 219.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 1 10598 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 143 5 2323942 8 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 66571 296 4 Assam 2722 735244 8035 5 Bihar 162 838635 20 12302 6 Chandigarh 18 98089 1 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 223 48 1163013 51 14141 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 385 38 1978783 90 26508 1 10 Goa* 89 9 254547 15 3967 11 Gujarat 591 7 1264944 49 11038 12 Haryana 238 8 1044950 31 10710 13 Himachal Pradesh 42 4 308174 4 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 23 474458 4785 15 Jharkhand 63 5 437129 5 5331 16 Karnataka 2329 3 4025410 79 40296 17 Kerala*** 3735 150 6744977 403 71356 18 Ladakh 9 29141 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 111 1043803 7 10775 21 Maharashtra 2496 7979019 148379 22 Manipur 28 2 137692 2149 23 Meghalaya 24 4 95103 4 1623 24 Mizoram 32 20 237992 21 723 25 Nagaland 2 35188 782 26 Odisha 480 8 1326212 42 9203 27 Puducherry 159 24 173107 24 1974 28 Punjab** 143 764425 17920 29 Rajasthan 379 12 1304151 24 9644 30 Sikkim 16 6 43763 7 498 31 Tamil Nadu 2939 185 3549869 383 38048 32 Telangana 509 33 835063 76 4111 33 Tripura 56 22 106990 22 940 34 Uttarakhand 72 441278 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 460 21 2103261 17 23627 36 West Bengal 1268 83 2094942 119 21527 Total# 22549 644 44093409 1503 528980 1 *Kerala: Additionally, 01 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled ***Assam- Covid data awaited. ****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited. *****Maharashtra- Data updated as per the bulletin released on 22nd October 2022.

