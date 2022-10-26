Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 830 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 21,607

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 21,607, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2022 10:13 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,981
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 21,607

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 830 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 26), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,95,180.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 21,607, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 22,549.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,981. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

VACCINATION UPDATES:

So far, 219.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 10598   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 143 2323942 14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7   66571   296  
4 Assam 2722   735244   8035  
5 Bihar 162   838635 20  12302  
6 Chandigarh 18   98089 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 223 48  1163013 51  14141  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 385 38  1978783 90  26508
10 Goa* 89 254547 15  3967  
11 Gujarat 591 1264944 49  11038  
12 Haryana 238 1044950 31  10710  
13 Himachal Pradesh 42 308174 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 23   474458   4785  
15 Jharkhand 63 437129 5331  
16 Karnataka 2329 4025410 79  40296  
17 Kerala*** 3735 150  6744977 403  71356  
18 Ladakh 9   29141 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 111   1043803 10775  
21 Maharashtra 2496   7979019   148379  
22 Manipur 28 137692   2149  
23 Meghalaya 24 95103 1623  
24 Mizoram 32 20  237992 21  723  
25 Nagaland 2   35188   782  
26 Odisha 480 1326212 42  9203  
27 Puducherry 159 24  173107 24  1974  
28 Punjab** 143   764425   17920  
29 Rajasthan 379 12  1304151 24  9644  
30 Sikkim 16 43763 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 2939 185  3549869 383  38048  
32 Telangana 509 33  835063 76  4111  
33 Tripura 56 22  106990 22  940  
34 Uttarakhand 72   441278   7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 460 21  2103261 17  23627  
36 West Bengal 1268 83  2094942 119  21527  
Total# 22549 644  44093409 1503  528980
*Kerala: Additionally, 01 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.
*****Maharashtra- Data updated as per the bulletin released on 22nd October 2022.

