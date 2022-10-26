COVID-19: India reports 830 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 21,607

Highlights
- A decrease of total 942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,981
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 21,607
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 830 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 26), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,95,180.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 21,607, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 22,549.
Active cases:
A decrease of total 942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,981. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.VACCINATION UPDATES:
So far, 219.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|1
|10598
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|143
|5
|2323942
|8
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7
|66571
|296
|4
|Assam
|2722
|735244
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|162
|838635
|20
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|98089
|1
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|223
|48
|1163013
|51
|14141
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|385
|38
|1978783
|90
|26508
|1
|10
|Goa*
|89
|9
|254547
|15
|3967
|11
|Gujarat
|591
|7
|1264944
|49
|11038
|12
|Haryana
|238
|8
|1044950
|31
|10710
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|42
|4
|308174
|4
|4211
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|23
|474458
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|63
|5
|437129
|5
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|2329
|3
|4025410
|79
|40296
|17
|Kerala***
|3735
|150
|6744977
|403
|71356
|18
|Ladakh
|9
|29141
|1
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|111
|1043803
|7
|10775
|21
|Maharashtra
|2496
|7979019
|148379
|22
|Manipur
|28
|2
|137692
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|24
|4
|95103
|4
|1623
|24
|Mizoram
|32
|20
|237992
|21
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|35188
|782
|26
|Odisha
|480
|8
|1326212
|42
|9203
|27
|Puducherry
|159
|24
|173107
|24
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|143
|764425
|17920
|29
|Rajasthan
|379
|12
|1304151
|24
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|16
|6
|43763
|7
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2939
|185
|3549869
|383
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|509
|33
|835063
|76
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|56
|22
|106990
|22
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|72
|441278
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|460
|21
|2103261
|17
|23627
|36
|West Bengal
|1268
|83
|2094942
|119
|21527
|Total#
|22549
|644
|44093409
|1503
|528980
|1
|*Kerala: Additionally, 01 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.
|****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.
|*****Maharashtra- Data updated as per the bulletin released on 22nd October 2022.