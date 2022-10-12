Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
India reports 2,139 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 26,292

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 26,292, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2022 9:50 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,835
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 26,292

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,139 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 12), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,63,406.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 26,292, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 27,374.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,835. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Fatigue to Respiratory problems, people suffer at least one long Covid symptoms after infection

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one more fatality, according to data issued by the city health department. With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,284 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 6,893 tests conducted the previous day, it said. On Monday, Delhi had recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent. The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent.On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

On Friday, one fatality and 101 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent.The city on Thursday saw 57 cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 10568 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 138 26  2323662 28  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 66553 296  
4 Assam 2656   735063   8035  
5 Bihar 115 19  838294 12302  
6 Chandigarh 33 98030   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 321 1162303 66  14137  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 390 1977292 62  26505  
10 Goa* 140 254213 10  3966  
11 Gujarat 707 1263822 76  11037
12 Haryana 203 15  1044398 48  10708
13 Himachal Pradesh 91 308026 11  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 51 14  474382 17  4785  
15 Jharkhand 66 437031 11  5330  
16 Karnataka 2691 29  4022821 79  40288
17 Kerala*** 5200 359  6737381 980  71267  
18 Ladakh 21 29111 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 89 11  1043593 20  10773  
21 Maharashtra 2432 66  7974195 164  148358
22 Manipur 11 137666 2149  
23 Meghalaya 26 95074 1622  
24 Mizoram 67 24  237794 30  723  
25 Nagaland 2 35180   781  
26 Odisha 551 15  1325205 94  9199  
27 Puducherry 158 172723 1974  
28 Punjab** 171 764128 18  17917  
29 Rajasthan 273 11  1303606 32  9644  
30 Sikkim 24 43694 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 4570 137  3544637 466  38048  
32 Telangana 503 14  833997 73  4111  
33 Tripura 14 106865   939  
34 Uttarakhand 982 440545 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 362 70  2102649 90  23623  
36 West Bengal 1691 151  2092752 250  21516
Total# 27374 705  44060198 2654  528822
*Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
****Uttarakhand - Reconciliation of data done with the State.
*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

