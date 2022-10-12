India reports 2,139 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 26,292

Highlights
- A decrease of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,835
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 26,292
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,139 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 12), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,63,406.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 26,292, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 27,374.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,835. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one more fatality, according to data issued by the city health department. With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,284 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.
The new cases were detected from 6,893 tests conducted the previous day, it said. On Monday, Delhi had recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent. The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent.On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.
On Friday, one fatality and 101 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent.The city on Thursday saw 57 cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|21
|4
|10568
|4
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|138
|26
|2323662
|28
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|12
|1
|66553
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|2656
|735063
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|115
|19
|838294
|5
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|33
|3
|98030
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|321
|5
|1162303
|66
|14137
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11582
|4
|9
|Delhi
|390
|5
|1977292
|62
|26505
|10
|Goa*
|140
|3
|254213
|10
|3966
|11
|Gujarat
|707
|9
|1263822
|76
|11037
|1
|12
|Haryana
|203
|15
|1044398
|48
|10708
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|91
|4
|308026
|11
|4210
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|51
|14
|474382
|17
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|66
|2
|437031
|11
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|2691
|29
|4022821
|79
|40288
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|5200
|359
|6737381
|980
|71267
|18
|Ladakh
|21
|2
|29111
|2
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|89
|11
|1043593
|20
|10773
|21
|Maharashtra
|2432
|66
|7974195
|164
|148358
|1
|22
|Manipur
|11
|1
|137666
|2
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|26
|3
|95074
|3
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|67
|24
|237794
|30
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|35180
|781
|26
|Odisha
|551
|15
|1325205
|94
|9199
|27
|Puducherry
|158
|3
|172723
|4
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|171
|8
|764128
|18
|17917
|29
|Rajasthan
|273
|11
|1303606
|32
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|24
|1
|43694
|3
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4570
|137
|3544637
|466
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|503
|14
|833997
|73
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|14
|3
|106865
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|982
|2
|440545
|5
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|362
|70
|2102649
|90
|23623
|36
|West Bengal
|1691
|151
|2092752
|250
|21516
|1
|Total#
|27374
|705
|44060198
|2654
|528822
|5
|*Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.
|****Uttarakhand - Reconciliation of data done with the State.
|*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.