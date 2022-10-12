India reports 2,139 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 26,292

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,835

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 26,292

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 2,139 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 12), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,63,406.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 26,292, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 27,374.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,835. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Fatigue to Respiratory problems, people suffer at least one long Covid symptoms after infection

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one more fatality, according to data issued by the city health department. With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,284 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 6,893 tests conducted the previous day, it said. On Monday, Delhi had recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent. The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent.On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

On Friday, one fatality and 101 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent.The city on Thursday saw 57 cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 4 10568 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 138 26 2323662 28 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 1 66553 1 296 4 Assam 2656 735063 8035 5 Bihar 115 19 838294 5 12302 6 Chandigarh 33 3 98030 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 321 5 1162303 66 14137 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 390 5 1977292 62 26505 10 Goa* 140 3 254213 10 3966 11 Gujarat 707 9 1263822 76 11037 1 12 Haryana 203 15 1044398 48 10708 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 91 4 308026 11 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 51 14 474382 17 4785 15 Jharkhand 66 2 437031 11 5330 16 Karnataka 2691 29 4022821 79 40288 1 17 Kerala*** 5200 359 6737381 980 71267 18 Ladakh 21 2 29111 2 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 89 11 1043593 20 10773 21 Maharashtra 2432 66 7974195 164 148358 1 22 Manipur 11 1 137666 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 26 3 95074 3 1622 24 Mizoram 67 24 237794 30 723 25 Nagaland 2 1 35180 781 26 Odisha 551 15 1325205 94 9199 27 Puducherry 158 3 172723 4 1974 28 Punjab** 171 8 764128 18 17917 29 Rajasthan 273 11 1303606 32 9644 30 Sikkim 24 1 43694 3 498 31 Tamil Nadu 4570 137 3544637 466 38048 32 Telangana 503 14 833997 73 4111 33 Tripura 14 3 106865 939 34 Uttarakhand 982 2 440545 5 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 362 70 2102649 90 23623 36 West Bengal 1691 151 2092752 250 21516 1 Total# 27374 705 44060198 2654 528822 5 *Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited. ****Uttarakhand - Reconciliation of data done with the State. *****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

Latest India News