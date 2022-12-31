India reports 226 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,653

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 226 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 31), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,44,029.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 3,653, the health ministry data showed on Saturday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,609.
Active cases:
An increase of total 44 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,702. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
COVID Vaccination update:
According to the health ministry's website, 220.10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|4
|10612
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3
|2324331
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|66594
|296
|4
|Assam
|0
|738065
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|23
|8
|839062
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|5
|1
|98162
|1
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7
|1
|1163599
|2
|14146
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11587
|4
|9
|Delhi
|35
|1980643
|11
|26521
|10
|Goa*
|21
|5
|255048
|8
|4013
|11
|Gujarat
|45
|4
|1266476
|3
|11043
|12
|Haryana
|40
|3
|1045852
|7
|10714
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|19
|4
|308414
|6
|4213
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|22
|5
|474609
|1
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|3
|437237
|1
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|1307
|32
|4030335
|24
|40307
|17
|Kerala***
|1392
|3
|6755360
|56
|71552
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|29178
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|4
|1044138
|10776
|21
|Maharashtra
|168
|4
|7988030
|22
|148417
|1
|22
|Manipur
|0
|137773
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|1
|95158
|1624
|24
|Mizoram
|0
|238238
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|35204
|782
|26
|Odisha
|92
|1
|1327261
|5
|9205
|27
|Puducherry
|7
|2
|173528
|1975
|28
|Punjab**
|47
|2
|764870
|3
|19289
|29
|Rajasthan
|91
|3
|1305719
|5
|9653
|30
|Sikkim
|1
|43819
|499
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|68
|8
|3556284
|5
|38049
|32
|Telangana
|69
|2
|837150
|8
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|26
|2
|441607
|7
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|47
|1
|2104428
|4
|23633
|36
|West Bengal
|58
|2097022
|6
|21532
|Total#
|3609
|57
|44143850
|185
|530699
|1
|*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 03 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.
|***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.
