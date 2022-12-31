India reports 226 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,653

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 226 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 31), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,44,029.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 3,653, the health ministry data showed on Saturday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,609.

An increase of total 44 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,702. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 4 10612 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3 2324331 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66594 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 23 8 839062 12302 6 Chandigarh 5 1 98162 1 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 7 1 1163599 2 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 35 1980643 11 26521 10 Goa* 21 5 255048 8 4013 11 Gujarat 45 4 1266476 3 11043 12 Haryana 40 3 1045852 7 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 19 4 308414 6 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 22 5 474609 1 4785 15 Jharkhand 3 437237 1 5331 16 Karnataka 1307 32 4030335 24 40307 17 Kerala*** 1392 3 6755360 56 71552 18 Ladakh 3 29178 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 4 1044138 10776 21 Maharashtra 168 4 7988030 22 148417 1 22 Manipur 0 137773 2149 23 Meghalaya 1 95158 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 92 1 1327261 5 9205 27 Puducherry 7 2 173528 1975 28 Punjab** 47 2 764870 3 19289 29 Rajasthan 91 3 1305719 5 9653 30 Sikkim 1 43819 499 31 Tamil Nadu 68 8 3556284 5 38049 32 Telangana 69 2 837150 8 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 26 2 441607 7 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 47 1 2104428 4 23633 36 West Bengal 58 2097022 6 21532 Total# 3609 57 44143850 185 530699 1 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 03 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. ***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.

