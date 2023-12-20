COVID-19 update: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urges heightened preparedness amidst surge in cases

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MANSUKHMANDVIYA Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks during a COVID-19 virtual review meeting.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a virtual review meeting on Wednesday, addressing the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country and emphasizing the preparedness of health facilities. Encouraging states to remain vigilant, Mandaviya assured them of complete support from the Center, stressing the importance of preparedness through mock drills, increased surveillance, and effective communication.

The minister highlighted the need for regular mock drills in hospitals, recommending a frequency of once every three months. Additionally, he urged states to implement preventive measures, especially during the upcoming winter season and festive period.

Emphasizing a non-political stance on health matters, Mandaviya stated, "There should be no laxity in our preparedness. Health is not an area for politics. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support." He called for a collaborative "whole-of-government" approach, underscoring the collective responsibility to address health challenges.

As the country faces a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Minister's call for increased preparedness aligns with the ongoing efforts to manage and mitigate the impact of the virus. The emphasis on mock drills and preventive measures aims to ensure a robust response to potential challenges, fostering a coordinated approach across states and Union Territories.

India reports highest daily COVID-19 cases since May 21

India recorded 614 new coronavirus infections, marking the highest daily count since May 21, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. The active cases have surged to 2,311. Additionally, three deaths were reported from Kerala in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,33,321. The country's total COVID-19 case tally now stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,05,978). On a positive note, the number of recoveries has increased to 4,44,70,346, resulting in a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The case fatality rate remains at 1.19%. The health ministry's data also indicates that 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far.

