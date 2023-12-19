Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. JN.1 Covid strain classified as 'variant of interest' by WHO

JN.1 Covid strain classified as 'variant of interest' by WHO

India has recorded 288 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,970, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,05,364).

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 22:39 IST
A healthcare worker collects sample of an NCC cadet for
Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker collects sample of an NCC cadet for Covid-19 test.

Covid: New Covid strain JN.1 has been classified as the "variant of interest" by the World Health Organisation (WHO). However, the world health body said it did not pose much threat to public health.

"Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low," WHO said, Reuters reported.

JN.1 was previously classified as a variant of interest as a part of its parent lineage BA.2.86.

Existing vaccines to protect against JN.1

As a new strain has been classified as the 'variant of interest', existing vaccines are likely to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants.

JN.1 was first detected in the US in September, according to the CDC. Last week, China detected seven infections of the COVID subvariant.

Kerala reports first case of JN.1

A new Covid sub-variant JN.1 was recently found in some patients in Kerala. Health officials have been directed to monitor the patients suffering from cold and respiratory diseases coming to the medical institutions of the state.

With inputs from Reuters

ALSO READ | Covid subvariant JN.1 case detected in Kerala, authorities keep a vigil

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related World News

Latest News