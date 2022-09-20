Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 4,043 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 47,379

Highlights India recorded 4,043 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,379.

The daily positivity rate on September 20 was recorded 1.96 per cent.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 4,043 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 20), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,67,340.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,379, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 48,027.

A decrease of 648 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,370. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.



The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 1 10502 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 284 30 2322900 36 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 32 6 66487 6 296 4 Assam 2705 5 734612 51 8034 5 Bihar 400 10 837385 36 12300 6 Chandigarh 85 1 97881 6 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 613 39 1160807 132 14124 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11578 4 9 Delhi 451 63 1975541 102 26499 10 Goa* 444 2 253205 53 3965 11 Gujarat 1171 55 1261306 131 11028 1 12 Haryana 405 36 1043277 100 10699 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 227 26 307509 59 4208 14 Jammu and Kashmir 194 17 473969 29 4784 15 Jharkhand 106 1 436801 15 5330 16 Karnataka 3568 178 4017872 431 40276 17 Kerala*** 15831 76 6701080 1739 71004 18 Ladakh 17 4 29063 6 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 170 10 1043144 30 10771 21 Maharashtra 4440 100 7963082 390 148312 2 22 Manipur 32 2 137610 1 2148 23 Meghalaya 41 5 94952 7 1622 24 Mizoram 256 34 237145 38 722 25 Nagaland 12 35154 2 781 26 Odisha 1388 93 1321344 218 9186 27 Puducherry 528 10 171441 38 1970 28 Punjab** 298 43 763453 76 17910 29 Rajasthan 1157 36 1301599 122 9634 1 30 Sikkim 104 3 43444 6 495 31 Tamil Nadu 4995 69 3534277 429 38040 32 Telangana 745 6 831941 111 4111 33 Tripura 8 1 106810 3 938 34 Uttarakhand 1091 14 440175 33 7747 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 755 10 2101156 49 23617 1 36 West Bengal 2231 52 2087475 190 21490 1 Total# 47379 648 43967340 4676 528370 9 *Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

