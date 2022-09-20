Tuesday, September 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 4,043 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 47,379

India reports 4,043 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 47,379

Covid 19 cases today: The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2022 10:05 IST
covid cases
Image Source : PTI India reports 4,043 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 47,379

Highlights

  • India recorded 4,043 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,379.
  • The daily positivity rate on September 20 was recorded 1.96 per cent.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 4,043 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 20), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,67,340.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,379, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 48,027.

A decrease of 648 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,370. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 20 was recorded 1.96 per cent. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 10502 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 284 30  2322900 36  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 32 66487 296  
4 Assam 2705 734612 51  8034  
5 Bihar 400 10  837385 36  12300  
6 Chandigarh 85 97881 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 613 39  1160807 132  14124  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3   11578   4  
9 Delhi 451 63  1975541 102  26499  
10 Goa* 444 253205 53  3965  
11 Gujarat 1171 55  1261306 131  11028
12 Haryana 405 36  1043277 100  10699
13 Himachal Pradesh 227 26  307509 59  4208  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 194 17  473969 29  4784  
15 Jharkhand 106 436801 15  5330  
16 Karnataka 3568 178  4017872 431  40276  
17 Kerala*** 15831 76  6701080 1739  71004  
18 Ladakh 17 29063 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 170 10  1043144 30  10771  
21 Maharashtra 4440 100  7963082 390  148312
22 Manipur 32 137610 2148  
23 Meghalaya 41 94952 1622  
24 Mizoram 256 34  237145 38  722  
25 Nagaland 12   35154 781  
26 Odisha 1388 93  1321344 218  9186  
27 Puducherry 528 10  171441 38  1970  
28 Punjab** 298 43  763453 76  17910  
29 Rajasthan 1157 36  1301599 122  9634
30 Sikkim 104 43444 495  
31 Tamil Nadu 4995 69  3534277 429  38040  
32 Telangana 745 831941 111  4111  
33 Tripura 8 106810 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1091 14  440175 33  7747
35 Uttar Pradesh 755 10  2101156 49  23617
36 West Bengal 2231 52  2087475 190  21490
Total# 47379 648  43967340 4676  528370
*Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News