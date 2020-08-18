Proposal for corona test for international flyers, may not require institutional quarantine if found negative

Image Source : AP International passengers at IGI may require to go through the COVID test at the airport.

People arriving from abroad in India will be required to go through a test for coronavirus at the airport and won't be required for an institutional quarantine period if results are found to be negative. However, the proposal is yet to get approval from the health ministry. If gets a green go-ahead from the health ministry, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi is ready to accommodate this facility.

Present protocol at IGI

International flyers arriving in India are presently screened for COVID symptoms and required to go for institutional quarantine for 7 days. However, as per the new proposal if in case it gets health ministry's go ahead, then international arrivers at the airport won't be required for institutional quarantine if they are tested negative for coronavirus.

Conditional exemption for these passengers

International arrivals such as pregnant women, women travelling with a child below 10 years of age, those who have suffered death in a family or are going through serious illness and those who have recently tested negative for coronavirus may be granted conditional exemption from institutional quarantine.

