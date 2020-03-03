Suspected Coronavirus patient admitted in Himachal hospital

Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
Shimla Published on: March 03, 2020 23:26 IST
A suspected coronavirus patient has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, a health official said on Tuesday. The 32-year-old man from Bilaspur is currently suffering from sore throat, IGMC senior medical superintendent Janak Raj said. He arrived here from South Korea on February 29, he added.

"He only has a sore throat and is stable. No symptoms suggestive of coronavirus have been found yet. We have received the patient in IGMC for diagnostic and prevention only," Raj said.

However, as a precautionary measure, his samples will be sent for testing, he said further.

