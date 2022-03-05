Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India adds 5,921 new cases with 289 fatalities in single day.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 63,878 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,878

The daily positivity rate is at 0.63 per cent on March 5

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 5,921 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 289 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (March 5), the country saw a total of 11,651 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.65 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,78,721.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 63,878 (0.15%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,878. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.63 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,19,14,261 samples have been tested up to March 4 for COVID-19. Of these 9,40,905 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: COVID: Over 2 crore precaution doses administered among eligible beneficiaries, says Mandaviya

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 302 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,61,189, while the death toll mounted to 26,134, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,738, it said. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 326 cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, and three deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and it dipped to 1,080 on March 4. The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, registered a dip in its count to 4,236 on March 4, according to official figures shared by the health department.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 1 9887 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1341 202 2302192 288 14729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 73 12 64092 15 296 4 Assam 1452 17 716066 24 6639 5 Bihar 225 34 817747 64 12255 6 Chandigarh 98 13 90522 22 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 888 117 1136425 224 14030 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11434 4 9 Delhi 1466 122 1833589 420 26134 4 4 10 Goa 181 12 241092 30 3826 1 1 11 Gujarat 1109 141 1211087 237 10934 12 Haryana 1345 89 970766 326 10571 2 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 536 96 278947 163 4122 14 Jammu and Kashmir 412 51 448006 83 4749 1 1 15 Jharkhand 266 55 428935 75 5315 16 Karnataka 3507 421 3898576 648 39985 6 6 17 Kerala*** 17913 1942 6424920 3878 66012 75 179 254 18 Ladakh 125 12 27742 23 228 19 Lakshadweep 2 11346 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1871 362 1027142 515 10732 21 Maharashtra 8478 476 7715711 992 143727 9 9 22 Manipur 276 17 134483 35 2113 23 Meghalaya 144 20 91831 30 1582 1 1 24 Mizoram 5110 373 211267 805 661 1 1 25 Nagaland 64 18 34596 20 757 1 1 26 Odisha 1505 141 1275019 263 9091 6 6 27 Puducherry 52 22 163725 23 1962 28 Punjab 425 24 740208 116 17719 1 1 29 Rajasthan 2959 152 1268377 464 9540 30 Sikkim 36 3 38602 5 443 31 Tamil Nadu 3505 445 3409078 705 38011 1 1 32 Telangana 2164 222 783278 374 4111 33 Tripura 10 4 99939 6 919 34 Uttarakhand 1956 231 426686 279 7686 35 Uttar Pradesh 2629 145 2042665 346 23471 1 1 36 West Bengal 1749 27 1992743 152 21178 Total# 63878 6019 42378721 11651 514878 110 179 289 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 75 deaths reported on 4th Mar, +179 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Ensure no wastage of Covid vaccines, swap near expiry vials with long expiry ones: Centres to states

Latest India News