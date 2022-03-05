Saturday, March 05, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
COVID pandemic: India adds 5,921 new cases with 289 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 63,878 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: March 05, 2022 9:27 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 5th march 2
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 63,878 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,878
  • The daily positivity rate is at 0.63 per cent on March 5

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 5,921 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 289 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (March 5), the country saw a total of 11,651 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.65 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,78,721.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 63,878 (0.15%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,878. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.63 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,19,14,261 samples have been tested up to March 4 for COVID-19. Of these 9,40,905 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 302 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,61,189, while the death toll mounted to 26,134, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,738, it said. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 326 cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, and three deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and it dipped to 1,080 on March 4. The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, registered a dip in its count to 4,236 on March 4, according to official figures shared by the health department.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 9887 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1341 202  2302192 288  14729      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 73 12  64092 15  296      
4 Assam 1452 17  716066 24  6639      
5 Bihar 225 34  817747 64  12255      
6 Chandigarh 98 13  90522 22  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 888 117  1136425 224  14030      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2   11434   4      
9 Delhi 1466 122  1833589 420  26134   4
10 Goa 181 12  241092 30  3826   1
11 Gujarat 1109 141  1211087 237  10934      
12 Haryana 1345 89  970766 326  10571   2
13 Himachal Pradesh 536 96  278947 163  4122      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 412 51  448006 83  4749   1
15 Jharkhand 266 55  428935 75  5315      
16 Karnataka 3507 421  3898576 648  39985   6
17 Kerala*** 17913 1942  6424920 3878  66012 75  179 254
18 Ladakh 125 12  27742 23  228      
19 Lakshadweep 2   11346   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1871 362  1027142 515  10732      
21 Maharashtra 8478 476  7715711 992  143727   9
22 Manipur 276 17  134483 35  2113      
23 Meghalaya 144 20  91831 30  1582   1
24 Mizoram 5110 373  211267 805  661   1
25 Nagaland 64 18  34596 20  757   1
26 Odisha 1505 141  1275019 263  9091   6
27 Puducherry 52 22  163725 23  1962      
28 Punjab 425 24  740208 116  17719   1
29 Rajasthan 2959 152  1268377 464  9540      
30 Sikkim 36 38602 443      
31 Tamil Nadu 3505 445  3409078 705  38011   1
32 Telangana 2164 222  783278 374  4111      
33 Tripura 10 99939 919      
34 Uttarakhand 1956 231  426686 279  7686      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2629 145  2042665 346  23471   1
36 West Bengal 1749 27  1992743 152  21178      
Total# 63878 6019  42378721 11651  514878 110  179 289
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 75 deaths reported on 4th Mar, +179 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

