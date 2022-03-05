COVID pandemic: India adds 5,921 new cases with 289 fatalities in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 63,878 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,878
- The daily positivity rate is at 0.63 per cent on March 5
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 5,921 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 289 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (March 5), the country saw a total of 11,651 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.65 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,78,721.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 63,878 (0.15%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,878. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.63 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,19,14,261 samples have been tested up to March 4 for COVID-19. Of these 9,40,905 samples were tested on Friday.
ALSO READ: COVID: Over 2 crore precaution doses administered among eligible beneficiaries, says Mandaviya
Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 302 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,61,189, while the death toll mounted to 26,134, the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,738, it said. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 326 cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, and three deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.
The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and it dipped to 1,080 on March 4. The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, registered a dip in its count to 4,236 on March 4, according to official figures shared by the health department.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|1
|9887
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1341
|202
|2302192
|288
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|73
|12
|64092
|15
|296
|4
|Assam
|1452
|17
|716066
|24
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|225
|34
|817747
|64
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|98
|13
|90522
|22
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|888
|117
|1136425
|224
|14030
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|11434
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1466
|122
|1833589
|420
|26134
|4
|4
|10
|Goa
|181
|12
|241092
|30
|3826
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|1109
|141
|1211087
|237
|10934
|12
|Haryana
|1345
|89
|970766
|326
|10571
|2
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|536
|96
|278947
|163
|4122
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|412
|51
|448006
|83
|4749
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|266
|55
|428935
|75
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|3507
|421
|3898576
|648
|39985
|6
|6
|17
|Kerala***
|17913
|1942
|6424920
|3878
|66012
|75
|179
|254
|18
|Ladakh
|125
|12
|27742
|23
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2
|11346
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1871
|362
|1027142
|515
|10732
|21
|Maharashtra
|8478
|476
|7715711
|992
|143727
|9
|9
|22
|Manipur
|276
|17
|134483
|35
|2113
|23
|Meghalaya
|144
|20
|91831
|30
|1582
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|5110
|373
|211267
|805
|661
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|64
|18
|34596
|20
|757
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|1505
|141
|1275019
|263
|9091
|6
|6
|27
|Puducherry
|52
|22
|163725
|23
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|425
|24
|740208
|116
|17719
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|2959
|152
|1268377
|464
|9540
|30
|Sikkim
|36
|3
|38602
|5
|443
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3505
|445
|3409078
|705
|38011
|1
|1
|32
|Telangana
|2164
|222
|783278
|374
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|10
|4
|99939
|6
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1956
|231
|426686
|279
|7686
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2629
|145
|2042665
|346
|23471
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|1749
|27
|1992743
|152
|21178
|Total#
|63878
|6019
|42378721
|11651
|514878
|110
|179
|289
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 75 deaths reported on 4th Mar, +179 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Ensure no wastage of Covid vaccines, swap near expiry vials with long expiry ones: Centres to states