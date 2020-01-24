Coronavirus outbreak: After Mumbai, 2 people from Kerala under observation 

Friday, January 24, 2020
     
As the menace of Coronavirus rises, two students who recently returned from China have been kept under medical observation on Friday at the Ernakulam Government Medical College in Kerala for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

As the menace of Coronavirus rises, two students who recently returned from China have been kept under medical observation on Friday at the Ernakulam Government Medical College in Kerala for possible exposure to the coronavirus. 

The additional district medical officer of Ernakulam, Dr. S Sreedevi, said samples of the student’s body fluids would be sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for tests.

The youngster consulted a doctor at a private hospital and was referred to the Ernakulam hospital in the wake of the virus outbreak in Wuhan city of China.

Earlier, two persons who returned from China were kept under medical observation in Mumbai for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. Till now the deadly new virus has killed at least 26 people and infected about 830 others.

However, the World Health Organization on Thursday decided not to declare the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global emergency, despite the spread of the dangerous respiratory infection from China to at least five other countries.

 
 
 
 

