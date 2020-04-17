Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Mumbai: Fall in new cases today but 15 more recorded in Dharavi

It's good news for the financial capital of the country as it recorded fall in the number of new coronavirus infections on Friday. This continued the trend on Thursday that had seen fall in the number of new patients. Mumbai and Maharashtra have been severely hit by covid-19 infections and deaths.

On Friday, 77 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Mumbai. On Thursday, the same number was 107 and on Wednesday, the tally stood at 183. This means that there is a considerable decrease in the number of new patients.

At the same time, the number of people making a successful recovery from coronavirus infection is on the rise. On Wednesday, 17 patients recovered from covid-19. On Thursday and Friday, this number was 21 and 31 respectively.

On Friday, Mumbai had 2120 positive cases in all while the death toll was at 121. 239 people have been discharged from hospitals till date.

Though there is reason to cheer for Mumbai due to the falling number of new patients, covid-19 outbreak in Dharavi is still a serious concern. Dharavi is Asia's largest slum locality and hutments are situated close to each other in unhygienic conditions. These are ideal conditions for the spread of any contagious and communicable disease.

On Friday, 15 new coronavirus infections were found in Dharavi.

