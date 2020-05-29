Friday, May 29, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.65 lakh; deaths at 4,706. Check state-wise list

New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2020 9:07 IST
Coronavirus, lockdown
Image Source : AP

People wearing face masks as prevention against the coronavirus walk past a roadside bookshopin India.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.65 lakh mark as positive patients toll surge to 1,65,799 including 4,706 deaths and 71,106 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. This is the last week of the two-week extended lockdown period which will end on May 31, however, the lockdown is further expected to be extended but may come with more relaxations.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat are among the worst hit states in the country to have maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 85 Covid-19 deaths, down by 20 over yesterday's high of 105 fatalities, while the number of cases in Mumbai shot past the 35K mark, health officials said.

It includes 49 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone -- the worst-hit region in the country -- besides 2,598 new positive cases recorded across the state today.

This comes to roughly one death every 17 minutes, and an average 108 new cases every hour, in the state. Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and new patients over 2K daily for the past three days consecutively, with the last highest figure of infections being 3,041 cases on May 24.

With 85 fatalities, the state death toll reached 1,982 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 56,948 yesterday to 59,546 today. The health department said of the total number of cases declared to date, 38,939 were 'active cases' -- swelling by 1,814 over yesterday's 37,125.

The state has reported a recovery rate of 31.26 per cent and a mortality (death) rate of 3.32 per cent.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths**
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0
Andhra Pradesh 3251 2125 59
Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0
Assam 856 104 4
Bihar 3296 1211 15
Chandigarh 288 189 4
Chhattisgarh 399 83 0
Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0
Delhi 16281 7495 316
Goa 69 38 0
Gujarat 15562 8003 960
Haryana 1504 881 19
Himachal Pradesh 276 70 5
Jammu and Kashmir 2036 859 27
Jharkhand 469 212 4
Karnataka 2533 834 47
Kerala 1088 555 7
Ladakh 73 43 0
Madhya Pradesh 7453 4050 321
Maharashtra 59546 18616 1982
Manipur 55 5 0
Meghalaya 21 12 1
Mizoram 1 1 0
Nagaland 18 0 0
Odisha 1660 887 7
Puducherry 51 14 0
Punjab 2158 1946 40
Rajasthan 8067 4817 180
Sikkim 1 0 0
Tamil Nadu 19372 10548 145
Telengana 2256 1345 67
Tripura 242 167 0
Uttarakhand 500 79 4
Uttar Pradesh 7170 4215 197
West Bengal 4536 1668 295
Cases being reassigned to states 4673    
Total# 165799 71106 4706

