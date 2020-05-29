Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.65 lakh; deaths at 4,706. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.65 lakh mark as positive patients toll surge to 1,65,799 including 4,706 deaths and 71,106 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. This is the last week of the two-week extended lockdown period which will end on May 31, however, the lockdown is further expected to be extended but may come with more relaxations.
Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat are among the worst hit states in the country to have maximum number of coronavirus cases.
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 85 Covid-19 deaths, down by 20 over yesterday's high of 105 fatalities, while the number of cases in Mumbai shot past the 35K mark, health officials said.
It includes 49 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone -- the worst-hit region in the country -- besides 2,598 new positive cases recorded across the state today.
This comes to roughly one death every 17 minutes, and an average 108 new cases every hour, in the state. Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and new patients over 2K daily for the past three days consecutively, with the last highest figure of infections being 3,041 cases on May 24.
With 85 fatalities, the state death toll reached 1,982 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 56,948 yesterday to 59,546 today. The health department said of the total number of cases declared to date, 38,939 were 'active cases' -- swelling by 1,814 over yesterday's 37,125.
The state has reported a recovery rate of 31.26 per cent and a mortality (death) rate of 3.32 per cent.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|3251
|2125
|59
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|0
|Assam
|856
|104
|4
|Bihar
|3296
|1211
|15
|Chandigarh
|288
|189
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|399
|83
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|Delhi
|16281
|7495
|316
|Goa
|69
|38
|0
|Gujarat
|15562
|8003
|960
|Haryana
|1504
|881
|19
|Himachal Pradesh
|276
|70
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2036
|859
|27
|Jharkhand
|469
|212
|4
|Karnataka
|2533
|834
|47
|Kerala
|1088
|555
|7
|Ladakh
|73
|43
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|7453
|4050
|321
|Maharashtra
|59546
|18616
|1982
|Manipur
|55
|5
|0
|Meghalaya
|21
|12
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Nagaland
|18
|0
|0
|Odisha
|1660
|887
|7
|Puducherry
|51
|14
|0
|Punjab
|2158
|1946
|40
|Rajasthan
|8067
|4817
|180
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|Tamil Nadu
|19372
|10548
|145
|Telengana
|2256
|1345
|67
|Tripura
|242
|167
|0
|Uttarakhand
|500
|79
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|7170
|4215
|197
|West Bengal
|4536
|1668
|295
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4673
|Total#
|165799
|71106
|4706