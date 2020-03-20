Connaught Place to remain closed from 7am to 9 pm on Janata curfew day

Connaught Place will remain from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22.

Connaught Place will remain closed from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that a Janata Curfew (a curfew of, by and for the people) will be imposed to avoid social distancing as India ramp up its fight against coronavirus. The New Delhi Trader's Association Atul Bhargava on Friday said that as it has been requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation at 8 pm on Thursday to observe a Janata Curfew, Connaught Place shall remain closed on March 22.

"As this is a national calamity and precautions are required to be taken, it is urged to all the occupants to keep the establishment closed," Bhargava added. Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions have already been closed in Delhi till March 31 in view of the pandemic coronavirus whose confirmed cases in India continue to rise.

Kejriwal announces closure of malls in Delhi

Meanwhile, all Delhi Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them) will remain close till March 31 looking at the prevailing situation due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, India currently has 195 confirmed COVID-19 cases while 5 people (4 Indian nationals, 1 Italian) have died after getting infected with the deadly disease. Globally, over 2.5 lakh people have been infected due to coronavirus and over 10,000 have died across the world.

