COVID-19 Alert: Kejriwal announces lockdown, all Delhi malls to remain shut

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi shuts all malls until next orders

All malls in Delhi have been shut until next orders, the Kejriwal government announced on Friday. The decision was taken in view of the coronavirus spread across the country. According to the orders, only those shops with essential services will continue to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among the shops that would continue to remain open include grocery stores, medical stores and vegetable shops etc. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who took to Twitter and said, "In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them)."

In an earlier order, the Delhi government had advised all private sector offices including multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corporate offices situated in NCT of Delhi to allow their employees to work from home till March 31.

The government also advised the public to remain at home particularly the senior citizens and the children.

Kejriwal's advisory came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation to resort to pro-active measures to counter the growing threat of coronavirus.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data.

However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20, a total of 206 individuals have been found positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

Among those found positive for coronavirus are 32 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.

"The total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 171 so far," the ministry said, adding that 20 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

"A total of 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 20," according to ICMR.

Delhi has, so far, reported 17 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 28 cases which include two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients.

The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 16 cases which include nine foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases so far while Andhra Pradesh has two.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: JNU asks students to vacate hostels

Also Read | Coronavirus: Lucknow reports 4 more COVID-19 positive cases at KGMU