Coronavirus: Maharashtra cancels Class 1 to 8 exams; students to be directly promoted to next class

CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday announced the cancellation of all exams from Class 1 to 8 and said all students will be promoted to next classes directly without an exam. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad said exams for class 9th & 11th will be conducted after 15th April 2020.

"All exams from class 1 to 8 are cancelled, all students to be promoted to next classes without exam," Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told ANI

"Exams for class 9th & 11th will be conducted after 15th April 2020. Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. 2 papers of class 10th are left. It'll take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board," Gaikwad added.

This development comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the closure of government offices non-essential shops in Mumbai and Pune. Addressing media, Thackeray announced lockdown in four major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad due to COVID-19 outbreak till March 31. With 52 COVID-19 confirmed cases, Maharashtra is currently the most affected states in India, while the national toll is at 195.

Informing citizens on shutdown, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said, "State government has ordered a complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state. In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur — which have international airports — all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till March 31, 2020."

