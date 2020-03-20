Four Maharashtra cities including Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur in lockdown due to COVID-19

Maharashtra government has announced lockdown in four major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad due to COVID-19 outbreak till March 31. Maharashtra currently has 52 COVID-19 confirmed cases, maximum in India while the national toll is at 195. Meanwhile, more than 2.5 lakh people have been infected with coronavirus with over 10,000 deaths. Out of 2.5 lakh, more than 80,000 cases are in China and over 33,000 cases have surfaced in Italy. As Maharashtra government has announced lockdown, all services barring essential ones will remain suspended.

Informing citizens on shutdown, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said, "State government has ordered a complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state. In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur — which have international airports — all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till March 31, 2020.

Maharashtra cancels final exams for classes 1 to 8, all students to be promoted to new class

In another major decision, CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government announced the cancellation of all exams from Class 1 to 8 and said all students will be promoted to next classes directly without an exam. "All exams from class 1 to 8 are cancelled, all students to be promoted to next classes without exam," Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.