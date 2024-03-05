Congress likely to witness historic low in Lok Sabha polls, may win only 37 seats, says India TV-CNX survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with sister and party leader Priyanka Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. (File photo)

Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024: The Congress party could witness its worst poll performance in the history in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it may win just 37 seats, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

Together, the I.N.D.I.A bloc, formed to take on the Modi government, may get restricted to just 98 seats, the survey says.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to win 378 seats, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, according to the poll survey.

Congress' performance in 2014 and 2019 elections

The Congress party won jsut 42 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections while it improved its tally in 2015 and won 52 seats. However, according to the opinion poll survey, the 'Grand Old Party' may record its worst performance ever in the general elections and is likely to win just 37 seats.

Lok Sabha polls are due in few weeks but polling dates are yet to announced by the election commission.

