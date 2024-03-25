Congress' Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post on Kangana Ranaut draws BJP’s ire, actor reacts | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bollywood actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut

A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over a social media post by the spokesperson of the grand old party, Supriya Shrinate, who allegedly posted derogatory remarks against actor and Mandi Lok Sabha candidate from the saffron party Kangana Ranaut. In a post on Instagram, Shrinate posted an image of the BJP leader and wrote an objectionable caption in Hindi. However, she later claimed that “someone” who had access to her meta accounts made the post which has been taken down.

Sharing the screengrab of the Instagram post, Kangana retorted to the Congress leader’s post and said that she has portrayed various characters on screen as an actor, but people should “refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives as some kind of abuse”.

BJP vs Congress over post

Shrinate made the post on Instagram, and later took it down claiming that it was made by “someone” having access to her accounts.

“Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported,” she posted on X.

BJP hits back

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Ranaut, who was announced as the BJP candidate from Mandi for the Lok Sabha polls in the fifth list released on Sunday, said, “Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…”

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also said, “Supriya Shrinate has made disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranut who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi”.

The party has also asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi if they would expel her from the party.

