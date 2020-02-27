Image Source : FILE 'Classic hit-and-run injustice' by BJP govt: Cong on transfer of HC Judge hearing Delhi violence

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led government over the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, alleging that the Modi dispensation was waging a battle of revenge against the judiciary. Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on a day when a bench headed by him expressed "anguish" over the Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.

Attacking the government over Muralidhar's "sudden" transfer, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala called the transfer a classic "hit-and-run injustice" by the BJP government.

He said that "It seems those doing justice in country will now not be spared," adding that the saffron party's "politics of revenge" has been exposed.

"Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in Delhi violence case," the senior Congress leader said at a press conference here.

Responding to the allegation, Union Minister RS Prasad said the transfer of Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India.

He said by politicizing a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary.

"People of India have rejected Congress Party & hence it's hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them," he added.

As many as 32 people have lost their lives while over 200 have been injured after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent in North-East Delhi.

