Congress' DK Shivakumar is India's richest MLA; Check who has just Rs 1,700 in assets

ADR report: The average asset of an MLA in India is nearly Rs 13.63 crore, while those legislators with declared criminal cases have higher (Rs 16.36 crore) than those with no criminal cases (Rs 11.45 crore) cases, as per a report from Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report is based on the group’s analysis of 4001 sitting MLAs from 28 state assemblies and two Union Territories.

According to the report, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in the country with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore. In contrast to this, a BJP MLA from West Bengal owns assets of just Rs 1,700.

The list of richest MLAs features four legislators of the Congress party and three from the BJP.

Here is the list of the top 10 MLAs with the highest and the lowest assets in the country.

Top 10 MLAs with the highest assets

DK Shivakumar (INC) - Kanakapura, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 1,413 crore KH Puttaswamy Gowda (IND) - Gauribidanur, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 1,267 crore Priyakrishna (INC) - Govindarajanagar, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 1,156 crore N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) - Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 668 crore Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP) - Mansa, Gujarat 2022 - Total Assets: Rs 661 crore Suresha BS (INC) - Hebbal, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 648 crore YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP) - Pulivendla, Andhra Pradesh 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 510 crore Parag Shah (BJP) - Ghatkopar East, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 500 crore T.s. Baba (INC) - Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh 2018 - Total Assets: Rs 500 crore Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) - Malabar Hill, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 441 crore

Top 10 MLAs with the lowest assets

Nirmal Kumar Dhara (BJP) - Indus (SC), West Bengal 2021 - Total Assets: Rs 1,700 Makaranda Muduli (IND) - Rayagada, Odisha 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 15,000 Narinder Pal Singh Sawna (AAP) - Fazilka, Punjab 2022 - Total Assets: Rs 18,370 Narinder Kaur Bharaj (AAP) - Sangrur, Punjab 2022 - Total Assets: Rs 24,409 Mangal Kalindi (JMM) - Jugsalai (SC), Jharkhand 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 30,000 Pundarikakshya Saha (AITC) - Nabadwip, West Bengal 2021 - Total Assets: Rs 30,423 Ram Kumar Yadav (INC) - Chandrapur, Chhattisgarh 2018 - Total Assets: Rs 30,464 Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan (SP) - Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh 2022 - Total Assets: Rs 30,496 Ram Dangore (BJP) - Pandhana (ST), Madhya Pradesh 2018 - Total Assets: Rs 50,749 Vinod Bhiva Nikole (CPI(M)) - Dahanu (ST), Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 51,082

