Congress demands 15 Lok Sabha seats from RJD in Bihar including Begusarai, Muzaffarpur: Sources

The Congress party has given a list of 15 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for fielding its candidates in the upcoming general elections, sources said. A meeting between the RJD and Congress is scheduled to take place within the next 2 to 3 days, during which each seat allocation will be thoroughly discussed, they added.

In the 2019 general elections, Congress was given nine out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats to contest in the alliance, resulting in a single victory in the Kishanganj constituency. However, the RJD had failed to secure any seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Here's the list of seats asked by Congress:

Sasaram Purnia Khagaria Nawada Aurangabad Katihar Samastipur Kishanganj Motihari West Champaran Patna Sahib Muzaffarpur Buxar Madhubani Begusarai

As the official tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha session led by the NDA is slated to conclude in June 2024, political parties across the country have initiated their election campaigns. The upcoming elections will see a face-off between the ruling alliance NDA and the recently established I.N.D.I.A bloc.

