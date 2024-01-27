Bhupesh Baghel appointed senior observer to coordinate Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel

Congress President has appointed former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as Senior Observer to coordinate Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other party activities in Bihar with immediate effect.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (January 27) appointed former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as Senior Observer to coordinate Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other party activities in Bihar as the march is set to enter the state on January 29.

In a notification issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, the party said, “Congress President has appointed former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as Senior Observer to coordinate Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other party activities in Bihar with immediate effect.”

The yatra is scheduled to enter the state on January 29 and the first public meeting will be held in Kishanganj on the same day, followed by two more rallies on January 30 and 31 in Purnea and Katihar, respectively.

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday, and took a two-day break. It will resume on January 28.

