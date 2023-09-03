Congress to hold Bharat Jodo Yatra in all districts across country on September 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress will hold a Bharat Jodo Yatra in all districts across the country to commemorate the first anniversary of the Rahul Gandhi-led padayatra on September 7.

Earlier, when asked about the second phase of the Yatra Maharashtra Congres chief Nana Patole said, "Second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya."

The Yatra began last year in September from Kanyakumari and ended in Kashmir in the span of 130 days. The mileage which, the party reaped in Karnataka Assembly elections.

According to political analysts and senior journalists the Yatra has undoubtedly given new energy to party cadres to take on the BJP and to retain power for the second term and so with a view to draw benefits in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and state elections before that, the Congress leader will now embark upon his second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

