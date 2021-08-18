Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dispute over use of plot leads to clash between two communities in Delhi

Members of two communities clashed over alleged unauthorised installation of a statue of B R Ambedkar on a plot in Tughlaqabad village in southeast Delhi and hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day there, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, there has been a running dispute between the two communities over the plot, actually belonging to the Archaeological Survey of India, and the matter even reached the Delhi High Court in 2018.

The two sides had amicably settled the dispute then, but it flared up again in the past few days, leading to the clash on August 15 in which some people from both sides suffered injuries, the police said.

"On inquiry, it was learnt that an altercation had taken place between families of the Jatav community and the family of a person named Jitender who belongs to the Gurjar community.... The issue escalated over gathering on the plot... While the followers of Ambedkar were unfurling the flag, Jitender and his family claimed that they were entering on his private land...," a senior police officer said.

The altercation led to a clash between the communities.

"The inquiry has further revealed that both the parties have an old dispute over a piece of land which belongs to Archaeological Survey of India. Jitender and his family claims possession over the said plot for past several years whereas the other party i.e. Jatav Community wants to use the vacant portion of this land for their community gatherings and social ceremonies," said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

A case has been registered in the matter. The matter is under further investigation by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police, the DCP said.

"It is clear that the statue...was installed a few months back and it was never desecrated by anyone," the DCP added.

