Arrested Chinese national smuggled 1,300 Indian SIM cards to China hidden in undergarments

The Chinese national arrested by the Border Security Forces (BSF) earlier this week from West Bengal has revealed that he has send at least 1,300 Indian SIM cards to his country in the last two years.

During interrogation, Han Junwe told security forces that he and his associates have smuggled thousands of SIM cards from India to China by concealing them in undergarments.

The SIM cards were used to carry out all kinds of financial frauds and scams in India, the 35-year-old Chinese man said.

Han Junwe, a resident of China's Hubei province, was apprehended by the BSF along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal's Malda on Thursday.

Earlier during interrogation, Junwe told the BSF that he reached Dhaka on a business visa on June 2 and stayed there with a Chinese friend.

A Chinese passport, an Apple MacBook, two iPhones, a SIM card each of Bangladesh and India, two Chinese SIM cards, two pen drives, three batteries, two small torches, two ATM cards and some US dollars, Bangladeshi taka and Indian rupee were recovered from his possession after arrest.

Sun Jiang, a business partner of Han Junwe, was arrested by ATS Lucknow on several charges. Since then, the process of issuance of a Blue Corner Notice against Han Junwe was also initiated as per the procedure.

