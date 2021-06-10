Chinese national held by BSF along Indo-Bangla border in Bengal - Here's the inside story

Image Source : BSF Chinese national held by BSF along Indo-Bangla border in Bengal

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday arrested a Chinese National near border out post Malik Sultanpur when he was trying to cross the Indo-Bangladesh International Boundary in West Bengal illegally. As he crossed the International Boundary and started moving, the vigilant troops on border duty challenged him and asked to stop. On being challenged, the Chinese citizen tried to run away but the BSF troops chased him and caught. After arresting the infiltrator, he was brought to the Border Out Post Mohadipur for questioning.

During the interrogation, the Chinese intruder was identified as 36-year-old Han Junwe, a resident of Hubei, China. From interrogation and recovered passport, it was learnt that he reached Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 2 this year on a business visa, and stayed there with a Chinese friend. Thereafter, on June 8, he came to Sona Masjid, District- Chapainawabganj (Bangladesh) and stayed at a hotel. On June 10, when he was trying to enter inside the Indian territory, he was caught by the BSF troops.

During interrogation, he revealed that he has been to India four times. He had come to Hyderabad in 2010 and Delhi, Gurugram thrice after 2019. According to Junwe, he has a hotel in Gurugram named "Star Spring". Some of his colleagues at this hotel belong to China and rest of the Indian people have been employed. On further questioning, he informed that when he went to his hometown in Hubei (China), one of his business partner namely Sun Jiang used to send him 10-15 numbers of Indian mobile phone SIMs. But a few days ago, his business partner was caught by ATS Lucknow, who revealed about Junwe, due to which a case was registered against us in ATS Lucknow. Due to the case, he could not get an Indian visa in China but he got a visa from Bangladesh and Nepal to come to India.

During a thorough search of the intruder, one Apple Laptop, two iPhone mobile, one Bangladeshi SIM, one Indian SIM, two Chinese SIM, two Pen Drive, three battery, two small torch, five money transaction machine, two ATM/Master Card, US Dollar, Bangladeshi Taka and Indian currency were recovered from his possession.

According to BSF South Bengal Frontier, Han Junwe is a wanted criminal and is being interrogated properly. "All intelligence agencies are working together in this work. In the electronic equipment found from Han Junwe, many facts can be found that he was working in India for which Chinese Intelligence Agency. This apprehension is a big achievement for the Border Security Force and the matter will be investigated in the depth. Many startling details may get surfaced," it said.

READ MORE: BSF apprehends Chinese national along India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda

Latest India News