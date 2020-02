3 dead, 10 injured as crane collapsed on movie set in Chennai (representational Image)

At least three people died and around 10 injured after a crane collapsed on the set of movie Indian 2, during the shooting of the film near Chennai. Injured persons have been shifted to a hospital.

More details awaited...

ALSO READ | Class IX student collapses on playground in Nagpur, dies

ALSO READ | One dead, eight injured after roof of building collapses in Delhi