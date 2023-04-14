Friday, April 14, 2023
     
  4. Ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi accuses Bhagwant Mann govt of trying to 'kill' him

Ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi accuses Bhagwant Mann govt of trying to 'kill' him

The Vigilance Bureau has summoned the ex-CM for questioning in a disproportionate assets case.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Nivedita Dash | Chandigarh
Updated on: April 14, 2023 11:07 IST
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday alleged that the AAP-led state government wanted to kill him after he was summoned by the Vigilance Bureau on a April 14 (today), which is a public holiday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. The Vigilance Bureau has summoned the ex-CM for questioning in a disproportionate assets case.

Earlier, the anti-corruption bureau asked Channi to appear for questioning on April 12. He, however, requested for another date to join the investigation, which the bureau allowed, asking him to appear on April 20 at its Mohali office. However, it advanced the date from April 20 to April 14.

"Vigilance has called me today. They were supposed to call me on April 20 but they called me today when all the offices are closed... I will go there alone, you can kill me, send me to jail, do whatever you want. They can kill me too but I am ready for that," Channi alleged.

 

The Punjab Congress chief slammed the AAP government over the advancement of the date, alleging that it exposes the party's "anti-Dalit face and vendetta politics".

The vigilance bureau has been inquiring into allegations of Channi amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income. Last month, the bureau had issued a lookout circular against the former chief minister.

