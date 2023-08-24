Watch video: How Chandrayaan-3's lander imager camera captured Moon's image before landing

Follow us on Image Source : @ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander captures Moon's surface moments before it landed

Chandrayaan 3: A day after Chandrayaan-3 landed on Moon's surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday shared a video showing how the Vikram lander's imager camera captured the moon's image just prior to its touchdown on the lunar south pole.

The Indian space agency shared the video on X, formerly Twitter.

Watch the video here:

A while ago, ISRO in another tweet, said that all the activities of Chandrayaan-3 are on schedule. All systems are normal.

"The Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned 'ON' today. The rover mobility operations have commenced and SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was also turned 'ON' on Sunday," it said.

In a historic achievement, Indian space program Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon's far side on Wednesday evening around 6:04 pm. With this feat, India became the first country in the world to land a space mission on the southern side of the moon.

Latest India News