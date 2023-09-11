Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu taken to jail in corruption case, TDP calls for state-wide bandh today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram central prison

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taken to Rajamahendravaram central prison in the wee hours of Monday after a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in a multi-crore corruption case. Speaking to the news agency PTI, East Godavari district Superintendent of Police P Jagadish said that the 73-year-old leader was taken to the prison at around 1:20 am on Monday. In view of this, the TDP has called for a state-wide shutdown on September 11. According to reports, the bandh has been called by TDP state chief K Atchannaidu.

Amenities granted to Naidu during judicial custody

As he is a Z-plus category security protectee, the TDP chief has been provided with a separate accommodation inside the jail in view of the purported threat to his life. The court has also granted him home-cooked food, medication and a special room among the amenities during his judicial custody. Nara Lokesh, the TDP general secretary and Naidu's son, followed his father to the jail gates and waited there before departing.

The judge emphasized in the detention order that there are reasons to trust the claims made against Naidu and that 24 hours were insufficient to conclude the investigation. According to the information, Naidu is being represented by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra and a team of advocates.

Why Naidu was arrested?

It should be noted here that Naidu was arrested in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam after a pre-dawn police operation at Gnanapuram in Nandyala on Saturday. He was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall outside which his caravan was parked.

It has been alleged that the scam led to a Rs 300-crore loss to the state exchequer. The TDP chief has been named the 'principal conspirator' in the case. Meanwhile, the TDP gave a call to its supporters to take part in a one-day fast in every Assembly constituency on Sunday to protest against Naidu's arrest.

(With inputs from PTI)

