Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar: Caste-based census to begin today; 'BJP don't want this to happen', accuses Tejashwi Yadav.

Caste based census in Bihar : The caste-based census will commence in Bihar state on Saturday (January 7). Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday (January 6) said that the government is fully prepared to conduct caste-based census in the state.

The caste-based headcount will be conducted across all 38 districts in two stages. In the first phase, which will be over by January 21, the number of all households in the state will be counted.

The second phase of the survey which is likely to be held from April 1 to April 30 will collect date pertaining to people of all castes, sub-castes, socio-economic conditions etc.

Tejashwi Yadav on Caste based census:

"Caste-based survey will start in Bihar from today. It will give us scientific data so that budget and social welfare schemes can be made accordingly. BJP is anti-poor. They don't want this to happen", said Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2 last year, months after the Centre ruled out such an exercise in the Census. The survey would cover an estimated population of 12.70 crores in an estimated 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, which have 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies. The survey would be completed by May 31, 2023.

Government fully prepared to conduct census:

Kumar, who is on Samadhan Yatra, said the government has trained officials to carry out caste-based census taking into consideration the sub-castes in the state and the financial status of the citizens. He also stated that the census will be beneficial for the development of the state and the country.

"We have trained our officers to conduct a detailed caste census. This will benefit the development of the state and also the country," Kumar told media.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar began Samadhan Yatra on Thursday (January 5) to review the implementation of government schemes and hold meetings with officials. Kumar began the yatra from West Champaran's Bettiah.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Caste census in Bihar should include Muslims too: Giriraj Singh

ALSO READ: Lalu Prasad Yadav returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case

Latest India News