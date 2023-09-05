Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
  4. Bypolls 2023 LIVE: Voting underway in 7 Assembly seats of 6 states in first NDA vs I.N.D.I.A contest
Bypolls 2023 LIVE: Voting underway in 7 Assembly seats of 6 states in first NDA vs I.N.D.I.A contest

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The by-election to seven seats in six states is being seen as the first electoral test of the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2023 8:10 IST
Bypolls
Image Source : ANI Bypolls to seven Assembly seats in six states

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Polling is underway for bypolls to seven Assembly seats in six states. This is being seen as the first electoral test of the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The by-election is being held in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh,  Dumri in Jharkhand, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dhupguri in West Bengal and Puthuppally in Kerala. The counting of votes will be held on September 8. Campaigning has been high-pitched as both sides are aware that it is a "litmus test" for the Opposition unity and a victory could set the trend in their favour for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. In July, the Opposition alliance, formed to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, announced that it would be called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

Live updates :Bypolls in six states

  • Sep 05, 2023 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting underway for bypolls to two Assembly seats in Tripura

    Voting for the bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district is underway, amid heavy deployment of security personnel, an official said. Polling began at 7 am in 59 booths in Dhanpur assembly constituency and 51 in Boxanagar, and is scheduled to continue till 4 pm.

  • Sep 05, 2023 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'I have full support from people...': Jharkhand's Dumri bypoll candidate Baby Devi

    Jharkhand Minister and Dumri bypoll candidate Baby Devi cast her vote and said she has full support from the people of the constituency. "I have full support from the people here. I have cast my vote. Anything can only be said after 8th September, when the results are announced..."

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting begins at Ghosi Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh

    Voting for the Ghosi assembly bypoll, the first electoral showdown in Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, has begun. The voting is being held at 455 polling stations and will conclude at 6 pm, the office of the state chief electoral officer said.

     

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting begins at Bageshwar Assembly seat in Uttarakhand

    Voting for the bypoll to the Bageshwar Assembly seat in Uttarakhand has begun. The bypoll is important as its verdict will reflect the mood of voters in Uttarakhand ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand: Voting begins at Dumri Assembly seat | WATCH

    The voting for Dumri Assembly bypolls has begun in Jharkhand. The visuals showed people casting their votes at booth no. 347 in the constituency. 

     

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting begins for Puthuppally Assembly bypoll

    The voting for Puthupally Assembly bypolls has begun. A total of 182 booths have been set up in the constituency for the people to cast their votes.

     

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting begins at seven Assembly seats

    The voting has begun at seven Assembly seats in six states. 

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand: NDA, I.N.D.I.A bloc lock horns at Maoist-affected Dumri Assembly seat

    The seat in Jharkhand Dumri was vacated after the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Jagarnath Mahto. The party is fielding Mahto's wife Bebi Devi in the bypolls representing I.N.D.I.A bloc against NDA’s Yashoda Devi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Abdul Rizvi. The ruling party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, won the seat earlier in the 2019 Assembly polls.

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Kerala: Congress banks on late Oommen Chandy's legacy to retain Puthuppally seat

    Congress veteran Oommen Chandy's demise necessitated the bypolls in Kerala’s Puthuppally seat. The Congress-led United Democratic Alliance (UDF) has fielded Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen while the ruling party CPI(M) has fielded Jaick C Thomas from this constituency. The Congress and the ruling Left will take on each other at the Puthuppally bypoll, with the Opposition party in the state banking on "anti-incumbency" and the late Chandy's legacy.

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Uttarakhand: BJP, Congress and SP face each other at Bageshwar seat

    In Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar seat, Congress, SP and BJP will feature a contest against each other. The by-election was prompted by the death of BJP MLA Chandan Ram Dass. BJP has fielded Dass’s wife Parwati against Congress’ Basant Kumar and SP’s Bhagawati Prasad. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other top BJP leaders campaigned for Das. Congress heavyweights like Harish Rawat, PCC president Karan Mahara and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya had also been camping in Bageshwar for the past few days to garner support for party candidate Basant Kumar.

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tripura: BJP takes on CPI-M in Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats

    In Tripura’s Dhanpur, BJP's Pratima Bhoumik resigned to retain her Lok Sabha seat leaving the assembly vacant. BJP is fielding Bhoumik's brother, Bindu Debnath against Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Kaushik Chanda in Dhanpur for the bypolls. CPI(M) and BJP will contest against each other in Tripura’s Boxanagar seat which was left vacant by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque. In Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district, Chief Minister Manik Saha led the party's campaign from the front.

  • Sep 05, 2023 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Bengal: Three-cornered contest among BJP, TMC and CPI-M at Dhupguri Assembly seat

    The Dhupguri Assembly seat in West Bengal was vacated after the death of BJP’s Bishnu Pada Ray. BJP is fielding Tapasi Roy against Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy and the CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy. This Assembly seat is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the TMC, BJP and the Congress-supported CPI(M). While the TMC had won the seat in 2016, it was snatched by the BJP in 2021.

  • Sep 05, 2023 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Uttar Pradesh: BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan up against SP's Sudhakar Singh at Ghosi Assembly seat

    In Uttar Pradesh, Ghosi seat fell vacant after the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who rejoined the BJP. While the ruling BJP-led NDA has fielded Chauhan, Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh has got the support of the Congress and Left parties. Chauhan was a minister in the previous BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath. He had resigned from the Council of Ministers on January 12, 2022 and switched to the SP.

