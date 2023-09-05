Bypolls 2023 LIVE: Voting underway in 7 Assembly seats of 6 states in first NDA vs I.N.D.I.A contest

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bypolls to seven Assembly seats in six states

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Polling is underway for bypolls to seven Assembly seats in six states. This is being seen as the first electoral test of the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The by-election is being held in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Dumri in Jharkhand, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dhupguri in West Bengal and Puthuppally in Kerala. The counting of votes will be held on September 8. Campaigning has been high-pitched as both sides are aware that it is a "litmus test" for the Opposition unity and a victory could set the trend in their favour for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. In July, the Opposition alliance, formed to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, announced that it would be called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

Latest India News