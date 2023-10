Thirteen people were killed when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a stationary tanker here on Thursday morning, police said. The accident occurred on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapur at around 7 am, they said. The vehicle was plying from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru when the driver crashed into the stationary tanker on NH 44 killing 13 passengers, including four women.