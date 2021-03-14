Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 14

Sunday, March 14, 2021
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2021 6:27 IST
  • Mar 14, 2021 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Rs 200 fine to be imposed for not wearing mask in Nilgiris

    A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in Nilgiris. People are taking the situation lightly thinking the pandemic is over. There are indications of a second wave. I urge all to wear masks, said Nilgiris collector J Innocent Divya. 

  • Mar 14, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Manipur CM N Biren Singh distributes agriculture machinery, equipment to farmers

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed agriculture machinery and equipment to farmers and financial assistance for handicraft tool kits under North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme to 1,500 artisans in Imphal. 

