PM Modi, in the meeting emphasized on ensuring that those affected by the disaster get all possible assistance. “Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at the Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar," an official release said. The Prime Minister was briefed on the relief and rescue operations launched at the accident site and all aspects related to the tragedy were discussed, the release said. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia along with other top officials.