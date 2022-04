The families of those who have been slapped with charges under the stringent UAPA in connection with the February 2020 Delhi riots gathered at an iftar celebration here on Friday and shared how their lives changed after their loved ones were arrested. The gathering was organised by the Students' Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) and saw the presence of Asif Iqbal Tanha and Safoora Zargar, who are currently out on bail in connection with the case. Several activists were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a case of a larger conspiracy in connection with the Delhi riots.