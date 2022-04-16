India reports 975 new COVID pandemic cases with 4 fatalities in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,366 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,747
- India saw a total of 796 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 975 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with four deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 16), the country saw a total of 796 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,07,834.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,366 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,747. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,14,78,288 samples have been tested up to April 15 for COVID-19. Of these 3,00,918 samples were tested on Friday.Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin.
The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.
On Wednesday, 299 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent and no death. A total of 9,275 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|41
|10
|2304865
|4
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8
|64191
|296
|4
|Assam
|1351
|716210
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|8
|1
|818235
|2
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|2
|90772
|2
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19
|5
|1138164
|8
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1072
|157
|1840342
|209
|26158
|10
|Goa
|18
|2
|241504
|1
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|154
|8
|1213042
|19
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|745
|101
|975240
|72
|10618
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|41
|4
|280491
|8
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|71
|4
|449099
|9
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|5
|2
|429851
|2
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1483
|12
|3904730
|37
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2982
|6465037
|68402
|18
|Ladakh
|8
|1
|28003
|2
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|43
|2
|1030452
|4
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|681
|64
|7727112
|132
|147827
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|49
|1
|135016
|2
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|4
|1
|92189
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|569
|73
|224755
|125
|691
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|8
|2
|34720
|2
|759
|26
|Odisha
|174
|16
|1278605
|9123
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|3
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|57
|1
|741443
|10
|17743
|29
|Rajasthan
|109
|13
|1273513
|4
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|3
|1
|38692
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|228
|2
|3414957
|24
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|220
|15
|787264
|30
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|400
|16
|429221
|18
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|442
|80
|2047443
|28
|23499
|36
|West Bengal
|349
|23
|1996216
|40
|21200
|Total#
|11366
|175
|42507834
|796
|521747
|4
|4
|*** Kerala data as on 15th April 2022
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
