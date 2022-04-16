Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 975 new COVID pandemic cases with 4 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 975 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with four deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 16), the country saw a total of 796 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,07,834.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,366 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,747. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,14,78,288 samples have been tested up to April 15 for COVID-19. Of these 3,00,918 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin.

The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

On Wednesday, 299 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent and no death. A total of 9,275 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 41 10 2304865 4 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 8 64191 296 4 Assam 1351 716210 6639 5 Bihar 8 1 818235 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 21 2 90772 2 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 19 5 1138164 8 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1072 157 1840342 209 26158 10 Goa 18 2 241504 1 3832 11 Gujarat 154 8 1213042 19 10942 12 Haryana 745 101 975240 72 10618 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 41 4 280491 8 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 71 4 449099 9 4750 15 Jharkhand 5 2 429851 2 5315 16 Karnataka 1483 12 3904730 37 40057 17 Kerala*** 2982 6465037 68402 18 Ladakh 8 1 28003 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 43 2 1030452 4 10735 21 Maharashtra 681 64 7727112 132 147827 1 1 22 Manipur 49 1 135016 2 2120 23 Meghalaya 4 1 92189 1 1593 24 Mizoram 569 73 224755 125 691 1 1 25 Nagaland 8 2 34720 2 759 26 Odisha 174 16 1278605 9123 1 1 27 Puducherry 3 163812 1962 28 Punjab 57 1 741443 10 17743 29 Rajasthan 109 13 1273513 4 9552 30 Sikkim 3 1 38692 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 228 2 3414957 24 38025 32 Telangana 220 15 787264 30 4111 33 Tripura 0 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 400 16 429221 18 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 442 80 2047443 28 23499 36 West Bengal 349 23 1996216 40 21200 Total# 11366 175 42507834 796 521747 4 4 *** Kerala data as on 15th April 2022 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

