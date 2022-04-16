Saturday, April 16, 2022
     
India reports 975 new COVID pandemic cases with 4 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,366 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2022 9:27 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India reports 975 new COVID pandemic cases with 4 fatalities in single day.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,366 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,747
  • India saw a total of 796 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 975 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with four deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 16), the country saw a total of 796 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,07,834.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,366 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,747. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,14,78,288 samples have been tested up to April 15 for COVID-19. Of these 3,00,918 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin.

The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

On Wednesday, 299 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent and no death. A total of 9,275 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 41 10  2304865 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 8   64191   296      
4 Assam 1351   716210   6639      
5 Bihar 8 818235 12256      
6 Chandigarh 21 90772 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 19 1138164 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1072 157  1840342 209  26158      
10 Goa 18 241504 3832      
11 Gujarat 154 1213042 19  10942      
12 Haryana 745 101  975240 72  10618   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 41 280491 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 71 449099 4750      
15 Jharkhand 5 429851 5315      
16 Karnataka 1483 12  3904730 37  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2982   6465037   68402      
18 Ladakh 8 28003 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 43 1030452 10735      
21 Maharashtra 681 64  7727112 132  147827   1
22 Manipur 49 135016 2120      
23 Meghalaya 4 92189 1593      
24 Mizoram 569 73  224755 125  691   1
25 Nagaland 8 34720 759      
26 Odisha 174 16  1278605   9123   1
27 Puducherry 3   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 57 741443 10  17743      
29 Rajasthan 109 13  1273513 9552      
30 Sikkim 3 38692 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 228 3414957 24  38025      
32 Telangana 220 15  787264 30  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 400 16  429221 18  7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 442 80  2047443 28  23499      
36 West Bengal 349 23  1996216 40  21200      
Total# 11366 175  42507834 796  521747   4
*** Kerala data as on 15th April 2022
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

