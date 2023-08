The BJP on Tuesday alleged a scam of crores of rupees in the name of panic buttons in buses in the national capital, while the AAP dispensation claimed all safety measures were functioning properly. Following media reports that the Anti-Corruption Bureau is carrying out an audit of panic buttons, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the Delhi Transport Department has done a scam of crores of rupees in the name of panic buttons. Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that a delegation led by Sachdeva would meet the lieutenant governor and submit a memorandum regarding this multi-crore panic button scam. He demanded that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot resign from his post taking moral responsibility till the investigation is going on.